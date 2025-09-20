NATO's Vigil: Polish Aircraft Guard Skies Amid Russian Strikes

Poland has taken swift action to safeguard its skies as Russia's airstrikes near its border with western Ukraine prompted a robust response. Early Saturday, Polish and allied aircraft were dispatched to ensure the security of Polish airspace. According to NATO-member country's armed forces, ground-based air defense and radar systems have been elevated to the highest state of alertness.

The situation escalated when, at 0340 GMT, the entire Ukrainian territory faced air raid alerts. This was a direct consequence of warnings from Ukraine's Air Force regarding possible Russian missile and drone attacks aimed at its western region, further intensifying the regional tension.

Such developments underline the volatile airspace dynamics in the region, with Poland's proactive measures reflecting NATO's commitment to regional security. The coordinated defense effort also highlights the fragile balance between national security and international diplomacy in times of geopolitical strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)