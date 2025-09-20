National Consumer Helpline Integrates GST Reforms to Empower Consumers

The Department of Consumer Affairs has announced a major step to align the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) with the Next-Generation GST Reforms 2025, approved during the 56th GST Council meeting chaired by the Union Finance Minister. The initiative is in line with the vision laid out by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day 2025 address, focusing on consumer-centric governance and transparent market practices.

Dedicated GST Complaint Category on INGRAM Portal

With the revised GST rates, charges, and exemptions coming into effect from 22 September 2025, the NCH has launched a dedicated GST category on its Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM) portal.

This new category includes sub-sectors such as:

Automobiles

Banking and Financial Services

Consumer Durables

E-commerce

FMCG and Retail Products

Consumers can now register grievances directly linked to GST pricing, billing, and compliance issues in these areas.

Training and Capacity Building for Counsellors

To prepare for the anticipated surge in GST-related queries, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) organized an inaugural training session on 11 September 2025. This program equipped NCH counsellors with technical knowledge to handle diverse consumer grievances related to GST reforms.

Additionally, a stakeholder consultation meeting chaired by the Secretary (Consumer Affairs) was held on 17 September 2025, with participation from major e-commerce platforms, industry associations, and consumer durables companies. Businesses were strongly urged to pass on the benefits of GST reductions on selected goods and services to consumers in a transparent manner.

Data Sharing for Better Enforcement

The NCH will now serve as a crucial link between consumers and enforcement authorities. Complaint data and consumer insights will be shared with:

CBIC

Concerned regulators and companies

Other enforcement bodies

This feedback loop is designed to enable timely action under relevant laws, improve compliance monitoring, and strengthen consumer protection.

Growth and Evolution of NCH

Over the years, the National Consumer Helpline (www.consumerhelpline.gov.in) has become a single-window platform for pre-litigation consumer grievances. It allows complaints in 17 languages, including Hindi, English, Kashmiri, Punjabi, Nepali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Maithili, Santhali, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, and Manipuri.

Consumers can register complaints through multiple modes:

Toll-free number 1915

INGRAM web portal

NCH mobile app

WhatsApp, SMS, and Email

UMANG app

Each grievance is assigned a unique docket number, ensuring transparent tracking.

The NCH collaborates with 1,142 convergence partners, including private companies, regulators, ombudsman offices, and government agencies, thereby creating a robust ecosystem for faster resolutions.

Exponential Growth in Consumer Trust

The evolution of NCH highlights a massive expansion in both its reach and capacity:

Calls handled per month grew from 12,553 (Dec 2015) to 1,55,138 (Dec 2024) .

Complaints registered per month surged from 37,062 (2017) to 1,70,585 (2025) .

Nearly 65% of grievances are now filed digitally, reflecting consumers’ shift toward online platforms.

This growth underscores rising consumer confidence in NCH as a reliable mechanism for grievance redressal.

Towards Participatory Governance

The alignment of NCH with GST reforms signals a new phase of consumer empowerment. By giving consumers the tools to hold businesses accountable for GST compliance, the government is building a framework of participatory governance, where citizens act as stakeholders in ensuring fair market practices.

Officials emphasized that the initiative will not only strengthen GST compliance but also ensure that benefits of tax reductions reach the end consumer. With India rapidly expanding its digital and service economy, the NCH’s transformation stands as a cornerstone of transparent, technology-driven consumer protection.