China's Crackdown on Social Media Giants: Kuaishou and Weibo Under Fire

China's top internet regulator has taken a staunch stance against leading platforms Kuaishou and Weibo, issuing warnings and imposing disciplinary measures for lapses in content management.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced that both companies showed persistent failures in managing content, with problematic entries frequently surfacing on trending lists, mostly focusing on celebrity gossip and trivial updates. This negligence has prompted the CAC to summon representatives from each company and demand timely rectifications.

In response, Kuaishou and Weibo have vowed to adhere to regulations, quickly implementing special task forces for corrective measures. This regulatory crackdown aligns with China's increased scrutiny of digital platforms, highlighted by a concurrent investigation into Kuaishou's e-commerce unit for potential legal violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)