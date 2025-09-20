Left Menu

Tragic Love Triangle Ends in Murder in Kota

A man was arrested in Rajasthan's Kota district for allegedly killing his wife's relative due to suspicion of an affair. The victim, Deepak Kushwah, was attacked by Chandra Prakash Kushwah on Saturday. The accused has been booked under Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:14 IST
Tragic Love Triangle Ends in Murder in Kota
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was detained by police in Rajasthan's Kota district following allegations he murdered a relative of his wife amid suspicions of infidelity. This incident took place Saturday, according to local authorities.

Chandra Prakash Kushwah, aged 33, visited his wife Rekha Kushwah, staying with her parents in Kota. Here, he allegedly discovered Rekha with her supposed lover, Deepak Kushwah, 32, sparking a violent response. Chandra reportedly stabbed Deepak, who was from Khayawda village in the Baran district. During the altercation, Rekha and her mother suffered injuries, stated Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj of Borekheda police station.

The victims were taken to MBS hospital where Deepak succumbed to his injuries and Rekha is receiving treatment; her mother's condition is stable. Authorities have released Deepak's body post-postmortem. The accused, residing in Nagda under Anta police station limits in Baran district, faces charges under the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita. Investigations are ongoing, with further details to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

 Global
2
River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

 Global
3
Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

 Egypt
4
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025