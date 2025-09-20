Tragic Love Triangle Ends in Murder in Kota

A man was detained by police in Rajasthan's Kota district following allegations he murdered a relative of his wife amid suspicions of infidelity. This incident took place Saturday, according to local authorities.

Chandra Prakash Kushwah, aged 33, visited his wife Rekha Kushwah, staying with her parents in Kota. Here, he allegedly discovered Rekha with her supposed lover, Deepak Kushwah, 32, sparking a violent response. Chandra reportedly stabbed Deepak, who was from Khayawda village in the Baran district. During the altercation, Rekha and her mother suffered injuries, stated Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj of Borekheda police station.

The victims were taken to MBS hospital where Deepak succumbed to his injuries and Rekha is receiving treatment; her mother's condition is stable. Authorities have released Deepak's body post-postmortem. The accused, residing in Nagda under Anta police station limits in Baran district, faces charges under the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita. Investigations are ongoing, with further details to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)