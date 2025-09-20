Left Menu

Riots Erupt in Vadodara Over Social Media Post

Riots broke out in Vadodara, Gujarat, over a social media post that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. The incident led to stone-pelting and vandalization. Police detained around 50 people and registered two FIRs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Vadodara, Gujarat, detained approximately 50 individuals after riots erupted late Saturday night due to a controversial social media post. The post, deemed offensive by many, led to significant unrest in the Junigadhi area.

Hundreds of community members clashed with police, resulting in injuries to both officers and civilians, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Andrew Macwan. The chaos included stone-pelting and destruction of vehicles. Two First Information Reports have been filed: one targeting the individual responsible for the post, and the other against those involved in the violence.

Deputy Commissioner (Zone 3) Leena Patil confirmed that the situation is now under control, following swift police intervention and a substantial deployment of officers. Authorities urge residents to maintain peace as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

