Justice Sought: Odisha Teen's Courage After Trauma

An alleged rape case involving a 17-year-old college student has unfolded in Odisha's Kendrapara district, as per local police. The youth, identified as Chintu Jena from Damodarpur village, is accused of committing the crime on September 10. The case only surfaced after the victim, who attempted suicide, reported the assault.

According to authorities, the young girl consumed a poisonous substance in a bid to end her life but survived after being hospitalized. She named Jena as the perpetrator, claiming he invited her over via social media and attacked her in a secluded area.

Jena, facing charges under the POCSO Act and other sections, has been denied bail by a local court. The swift police action resulted in his arrest within hours, highlighting the urgency and gravity of the charge, said Inspector Sanjay Kumar Mallick.

(With inputs from agencies.)