Revolutionizing Local Governance: 'MLA on Wheels' Hits the Streets

In a pioneering move aiming to revolutionize local governance, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched the 'MLA on Wheels-Rekha Sarkar Apke Dwar', a mobile office service. This initiative, under the Sewa Pakhwada program commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, seeks to address public grievances at the local level.

Gupta hailed the launch in the Janakpuri constituency as a historic stride towards bringing governance closer to the populace. The mobile office is equipped to provide essential services and resolve issues without requiring citizens to visit distant government offices, particularly benefiting those who face travel challenges such as women, the elderly, and disabled individuals.

Conceived by Janakpuri MLA and Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, the mobile unit is set to tour throughout the constituency. It will directly register and forward public grievances to appropriate departments, featuring amenities like Wi-Fi and seating for ten, epitomizing a cutting-edge approach to civic engagement.

