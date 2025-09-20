Hotelier Faces Legal Action for Violating Foreigners Act in Patnitop
A case has been lodged against a Ramban district hotel owner for allegedly violating the Foreigners Act by not reporting the stay of a Finnish tourist. The hotel failed to submit Form C online, leading to legal action under sections 7 and 14 of the Act.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against a hotel owner in Ramban district for allegedly breaching the Foreigners Act. The owner, Shamsher Singh Manhas of Hotel Pine Heritage, is accused of not reporting the stay of a Finnish tourist.
The case was filed under relevant sections for failing to submit Form C online. This form is compulsory and was not filed during Tuuli Lehmusjaervi's stay from July 17 to August 29, according to a police spokesperson.
Adherence to these reporting protocols is crucial, police emphasized, warning that violations could result in imprisonment and fines as stipulated by sections 7 and 14 of the Foreigners Act.
