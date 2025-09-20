BJD Plans Assembly Gherao Over Panchayati Raj Power Curtailment

On Saturday, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced it would stage a gherao at the Odisha Assembly on September 23, protesting what the party calls a reduction in powers of elected representatives within the Panchayati Raj system.

Senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra criticized the BJP government during a press conference, accusing it of dismantling a crucial democratic structure by slashing the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department's budget. Fellow BJD member Arun Sahoo also alleged that the government is stripping powers from elected officials.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator Tankadhar Tripathy dismissed the protest as a diversionary tactic from real governance issues, claiming the agitation aims to confuse the public rather than address accountability concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)