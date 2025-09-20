BJD Plans Assembly Gherao Over Panchayati Raj Power Curtailment
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) plans to protest against the alleged reduction of powers of elected representatives under the Panchayati Raj system in Odisha. They accuse the BJP government of undermining democratic structures and reducing budgets, with plans to gherao the Assembly as a form of demonstration.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced it would stage a gherao at the Odisha Assembly on September 23, protesting what the party calls a reduction in powers of elected representatives within the Panchayati Raj system.
Senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra criticized the BJP government during a press conference, accusing it of dismantling a crucial democratic structure by slashing the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department's budget. Fellow BJD member Arun Sahoo also alleged that the government is stripping powers from elected officials.
Meanwhile, BJP legislator Tankadhar Tripathy dismissed the protest as a diversionary tactic from real governance issues, claiming the agitation aims to confuse the public rather than address accountability concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability
Political Clash: BJP vs. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj
Punjab BJP Challenges AAP on Disaster Relief Funds
Interim Bail Granted to BJP Leaders in Kuruba Remarks Case