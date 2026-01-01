BJP Veteran Voices Concerns Over Party's Ticket Distribution

Nishikant Mhatre, a seasoned BJP leader from Palghar, expressed discontent over the party's selection process for the January 15 civic polls, accusing them of neglecting loyal, long-time members.

In a meeting graced by Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan in Juchandra, Vasai, Mhatre claimed that the party was unfairly favoring 'mafia elements' and newcomers instead of dedicated workers.

The allegations stirred tensions among party members, resulting in confrontations during the assembly, yet the BJP has not issued an official response to these accusations.