BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar's Inspiring 702-km Cycling Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his congratulations to Karnataka BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar, celebrating his remarkable accomplishment: bicycling from Bengaluru to Kanniyakumari. The commendable effort spanned 702 km over five days, following Kumar's recovery from a severe neurological ailment that had left him bedridden for months.

Highlighting Kumar's inspiring resilience and fortitude, Modi remarked in a social media post that the effort sends a potent message about the importance of fitness. Kumar, the 70-year-old BJP MLA from Rajajinagar, was thrilled to have received recognition from the Prime Minister. This journey marked the second time in 51 years that Kumar had cycled to Kanyakumari, achieving the feat despite his recent health challenges.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai also praised Kumar's journey. He emphasized the symbolic power of Kumar's mission, which embodies courage and discipline. Leading the five-day voyage under the initiative 'Rajajinagar Pedal Power', Kumar showcased how resilience and fitness can intertwine with public leadership, inspiring Indians to push their limits.

