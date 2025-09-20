Pakistani Drone Sparks Intense Border Search Operation

In an escalatory incident along the International Border, the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a search for a Pakistani drone sighted breaching Indian airspace near RS Pura sector's Jajowal village.

The incident, occurring around 7 pm on Saturday, set off an immediate search operation helmed by BSF troops across regions covered by Border Outposts Chakroi and Jugnuchak.

As search efforts continued, Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district authorities instituted a ban on drone and UAV flights due to pressing security concerns. Previously, BSF seized an AK rifle after noticing suspicious movements near the Border Outpost Budhwar area.

