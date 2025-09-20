Left Menu

Pakistani Drone Sparks Intense Border Search Operation

A Pakistani drone was detected near the International Border, prompting a vigorous search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the RS Pura sector. The incident led to a security clampdown, including UAV restrictions in Anantnag district. Previously, BSF found an AK rifle following suspicious activity.

Updated: 20-09-2025 22:12 IST
Pakistani Drone Sparks Intense Border Search Operation
In an escalatory incident along the International Border, the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a search for a Pakistani drone sighted breaching Indian airspace near RS Pura sector's Jajowal village.

The incident, occurring around 7 pm on Saturday, set off an immediate search operation helmed by BSF troops across regions covered by Border Outposts Chakroi and Jugnuchak.

As search efforts continued, Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district authorities instituted a ban on drone and UAV flights due to pressing security concerns. Previously, BSF seized an AK rifle after noticing suspicious movements near the Border Outpost Budhwar area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

