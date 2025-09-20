Interim Bail Granted to BJP Leaders in Kuruba Remarks Case

A local court has granted interim bail to BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Mysuru MLA Srivathsa over alleged derogatory remarks concerning the Kuruba community.

An FIR had been filed under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, following accusations from a Hubballi farmer claiming the leaders insulted the community while opposing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the request for Scheduled Tribe status for Kurubas.

Upon reviewing their plea, Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat of the City Civil and Sessions court approved the interim bail, setting conditions such as a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and adherence to investigation protocols. The court's decision remains effective until the main petition's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)