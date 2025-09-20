Left Menu

Interim Bail Granted to BJP Leaders in Kuruba Remarks Case

A court granted interim bail to BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Mysuru MLA Srivathsa amid allegations of derogatory remarks against the Kuruba community. They must comply with specific conditions, including a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and cooperation with the investigation. The relief is effective until main petition resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:45 IST
Interim Bail Granted to BJP Leaders in Kuruba Remarks Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has granted interim bail to BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and Mysuru MLA Srivathsa over alleged derogatory remarks concerning the Kuruba community.

An FIR had been filed under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, following accusations from a Hubballi farmer claiming the leaders insulted the community while opposing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the request for Scheduled Tribe status for Kurubas.

Upon reviewing their plea, Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat of the City Civil and Sessions court approved the interim bail, setting conditions such as a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and adherence to investigation protocols. The court's decision remains effective until the main petition's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
3
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025