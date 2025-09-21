British Jets Defend NATO Skies Amid Rising Tensions

British fighter jets have taken to the skies over Poland for their first NATO air defense mission as part of NATO's Eastern Sentry initiative. This maneuver follows a recent Russian drone incursion and signals the Western alliance's commitment to reinforcing its aerial defenses.

Announced by the UK government immediately after the Polish airspace incursion, the mission aims to show that NATO airspace will be staunchly defended. According to Defence Minister John Healey, two Royal Air Force Typhoons launched from eastern England to patrol Polish skies, guarding against Russian drone threats. They returned safely to the UK on Saturday morning.

This operation underscores the UK's response to the significant violation of NATO airspace by Russia. With plans to increase defense spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027, the UK aims to support Europe's security. Tensions remain high, as Estonia reports further airspace violations, which Russia denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)