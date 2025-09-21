Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals
The Trump administration has clarified that the new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas is a one-time payment applicable only to new petitions. Current visa holders are not affected, relieving fears among US professionals, particularly Indians. The rule intends to curb system exploitation and prioritize American workers.
The Trump administration has provided much-needed clarity on the new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, announcing that it will solely apply to new petitions. Current holders of the visa can breathe a sigh of relief, as the one-time fee will not impact them.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that President Trump's policy targets only future petitions, leaving existing holders unaffected. This move is intended to deter system misuse and safeguard American workers' jobs.
Despite initial panic among professionals, especially those from India, the clarification sets the record straight. Immigration attorneys advised clients abroad to return before September 21 to avoid complications with travel plans due to the new fee's implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- H-1B
- Visa
- Fee
- Trump
- Immigration
- Professionals
- USCIS
- American workers
- India
- Clarification
ALSO READ
Trump’s New H-1B Visa Fee Sparks Panic Among Indian Tech Professionals
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Panic Among Tech Professionals
Sanctuary States Face Federal Pressure Over Immigration Cooperation
Visa Fee Hike Sparks Concerns for Indian Professionals
Digital ID: Revolutionizing Immigration in Britain