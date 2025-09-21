Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals

The Trump administration has provided much-needed clarity on the new $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, announcing that it will solely apply to new petitions. Current holders of the visa can breathe a sigh of relief, as the one-time fee will not impact them.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that President Trump's policy targets only future petitions, leaving existing holders unaffected. This move is intended to deter system misuse and safeguard American workers' jobs.

Despite initial panic among professionals, especially those from India, the clarification sets the record straight. Immigration attorneys advised clients abroad to return before September 21 to avoid complications with travel plans due to the new fee's implementation.

