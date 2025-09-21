Left Menu

Tech Empowerment for Bihar's Grassroots Workers

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that 10,000 'Vikas Mitras' will receive Rs 25,000 for tablets and allowances raised. Shiksha Sevaks and Talimi Markaz get Rs 10,000 each for smartphones. These initiatives aim to bridge digital divides ahead of state elections, enhancing grassroots work efficiency.

On Sunday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced significant financial support for grassroots workers. Over 10,000 'Vikas Mitras', key village operatives, will receive a one-time allowance of Rs 25,000 for tablets. This initiative aims to boost the efficiency and reach of government schemes to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Kumar also revealed that transportation and stationery allowances for these workers would increase, from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,500 and Rs 900 to Rs 1,500 respectively. Furthermore, more than 30,000 Shiksha Sevaks and Talimi Markaz will receive Rs 10,000 each for smartphones, facilitating their educational outreach to marginalized communities.

These announcements come in the run-up to Bihar's assembly elections, highlighting the government's commitment to empowering the state's underprivileged. The tablets and smartphones are expected to enhance data management and connectivity, crucial for the successful implementation of welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

