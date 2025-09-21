Left Menu

Highway Heist: E-commerce Shipment Looted in Madhya Pradesh

A group of armed robbers attacked a truck transporting e-commerce goods on National Highway-44 in Madhya Pradesh, looting merchandise destined for Amazon. The incident, occurring near Silarpur village, involved the thieves thrashing the truck crew, detaining them, and fleeing with the goods. Authorities are investigating the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 21-09-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 12:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a brazen act of theft, armed robbers targeted an e-commerce shipment on National Highway-44, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in a significant loss of goods meant for delivery via Amazon.

The incident took place near Silarpur village as the truck slowed for an underbridge construction, where four men forcibly entered the vehicle, assaulted the crew, and proceeded with their plan.

Authorities have initiated an investigation following a complaint by the truck driver, Dilchan Patel. The value of the goods looted is yet to be determined, as police continue their search for the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

