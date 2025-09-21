Highway Heist: E-commerce Shipment Looted in Madhya Pradesh

In a brazen act of theft, armed robbers targeted an e-commerce shipment on National Highway-44, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in a significant loss of goods meant for delivery via Amazon.

The incident took place near Silarpur village as the truck slowed for an underbridge construction, where four men forcibly entered the vehicle, assaulted the crew, and proceeded with their plan.

Authorities have initiated an investigation following a complaint by the truck driver, Dilchan Patel. The value of the goods looted is yet to be determined, as police continue their search for the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)