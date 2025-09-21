Left Menu

Justice Pavankumar Bajanthri Takes Oath as Patna High Court Chief Justice

Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri was sworn in as the chief justice of the Patna High Court in a ceremony attended by various dignitaries. The oath was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Bajanthri, with a legal career starting in 1990, has experience across several high courts.

In a ceremonial event held at the Raj Bhavan, Pavankumar Bhimappa Bajanthri was sworn in as the chief justice of the Patna High Court on Sunday.

The event saw the presence of Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who administered the oath, as well as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other eminent personalities.

Justice Bajanthri, who began practicing law in 1990 at the Karnataka High Court, has served in various capacities across different high courts, bringing a wealth of experience to his new role.

