Britain Weighs Palestinian State Recognition Amidst Peace Process Concerns

The UK Deputy Prime Minister stressed that recognizing a Palestinian state won't lead to immediate statehood. He emphasized that this must be integrated into a comprehensive peace process. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to decide on this recognition soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister emphasized on Sunday that merely recognizing a Palestinian state is not a magic wand for immediate statehood realization. The process, he highlighted, needs to be part of a larger peace framework.

David Lammy conveyed to Sky News the UK government's stance, asserting that any step towards recognition is aimed at keeping the two-state solution viable and open. The endeavor is not just a symbolic gesture but a strategic part of peace negotiations.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is poised to make a pivotal decision later on Sunday, which could reshape UK policy on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

