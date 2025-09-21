Britain Weighs Palestinian State Recognition Amidst Peace Process Concerns

Britain's Deputy Prime Minister emphasized on Sunday that merely recognizing a Palestinian state is not a magic wand for immediate statehood realization. The process, he highlighted, needs to be part of a larger peace framework.

David Lammy conveyed to Sky News the UK government's stance, asserting that any step towards recognition is aimed at keeping the two-state solution viable and open. The endeavor is not just a symbolic gesture but a strategic part of peace negotiations.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is poised to make a pivotal decision later on Sunday, which could reshape UK policy on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

