Britain Weighs Palestinian State Recognition Amidst Peace Process Concerns
The UK Deputy Prime Minister stressed that recognizing a Palestinian state won't lead to immediate statehood. He emphasized that this must be integrated into a comprehensive peace process. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to decide on this recognition soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-09-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:22 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister emphasized on Sunday that merely recognizing a Palestinian state is not a magic wand for immediate statehood realization. The process, he highlighted, needs to be part of a larger peace framework.
David Lammy conveyed to Sky News the UK government's stance, asserting that any step towards recognition is aimed at keeping the two-state solution viable and open. The endeavor is not just a symbolic gesture but a strategic part of peace negotiations.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is poised to make a pivotal decision later on Sunday, which could reshape UK policy on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
