Left Menu

Court Orders Uttar Pradesh to Cease Caste Mention in Police Records

The Allahabad High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to halt the practice of recording an accused's caste in police records. It criticized the practice as a 'legal fallacy' hampering constitutional morality and instructed the state's police to omit caste details from all documentation forms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:43 IST
Court Orders Uttar Pradesh to Cease Caste Mention in Police Records
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive ruling, the Allahabad High Court has mandated the Uttar Pradesh government to stop including the caste of an accused in police records. This move comes after the court condemned the practice as a 'legal fallacy' that 'undermines constitutional morality' and threatens India's constitutional democracy.

Justice Vinod Diwakar highlighted that the practice constitutes identity profiling and called for its immediate cessation. The judgment stems from a criminal case involving liquor smuggling, where the court found the inclusion of caste in documents unnecessary and unlawful.

The court criticized the police's reliance on caste for identification, noting that modern tools like cameras and biometric data render such practices obsolete. Additionally, the court suggested a regulated framework to remove caste identifiers on vehicles, promoting a caste-less society aligned with constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

 India
2
Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

 Global
3
Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

 United Kingdom
4
Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025