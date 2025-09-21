Interstate Heist Halted: Jewellery Stolen Property Recovered

Authorities have apprehended five individuals believed to be part of an interstate burglary ring responsible for a recent break-in at a jewellery workshop. The arrest, announced by Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, led to the recovery of gold, silver, and cash valued at Rs 87.48 lakh.

According to police reports, the suspects, hailing from Solapur district in Maharashtra, orchestrated the heist at Vaibhav Gold and Silver Melting and Refinery on September 8. During the burglary, they disabled the establishment's CCTV system and made off with 748.8 grams of gold, silver items, and additional money.

The decisive police operation, directed by Inspector Manjunath V Badiger with oversight from the SP, tracked the culprits to Nimhav in Solapur. Here, officials successfully seized the stolen property along with the vehicle allegedly utilized in the crime.

