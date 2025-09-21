Left Menu

Interstate Heist Halted: Jewellery Stolen Property Recovered

Five suspects from Solapur have been arrested for a jewellery workshop break-in. Gold, silver, and cash worth Rs 87.48 lakh have been recovered. The suspects had disabled CCTV cameras during the heist. A police operation successfully tracked and seized the stolen property and the getaway car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:54 IST
Interstate Heist Halted: Jewellery Stolen Property Recovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended five individuals believed to be part of an interstate burglary ring responsible for a recent break-in at a jewellery workshop. The arrest, announced by Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, led to the recovery of gold, silver, and cash valued at Rs 87.48 lakh.

According to police reports, the suspects, hailing from Solapur district in Maharashtra, orchestrated the heist at Vaibhav Gold and Silver Melting and Refinery on September 8. During the burglary, they disabled the establishment's CCTV system and made off with 748.8 grams of gold, silver items, and additional money.

The decisive police operation, directed by Inspector Manjunath V Badiger with oversight from the SP, tracked the culprits to Nimhav in Solapur. Here, officials successfully seized the stolen property along with the vehicle allegedly utilized in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

 India
2
Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

 Global
3
Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

 United Kingdom
4
Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025