Britain's Bold Move: Recognizing Palestine Amid Global Tensions
Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to officially recognize a Palestinian state, marking a shift in British policy despite opposition from Israel and the U.S. This move aims to support the peace process and the two-state solution. Similar recognitions are expected from other nations at the UN General Assembly.
In a significant policy shift, Prime Minister Keir Starmer intends to recognize a Palestinian state, despite resistance from Israel and disapproval from the United States. This decision is part of a broader effort to maintain prospects for a two-state solution in the Middle East peace process.
Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy confirmed that this announcement would be made on Sunday and emphasized that recognition should be viewed as a step towards a sustainable peace strategy. Nations such as France, Canada, Australia, and Belgium are slated to make similar announcements at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
In July, Starmer warned that Britain would withhold recognition of Palestine unless specific conditions were met by Israel. However, recent developments, including Israel's settlement plans, have influenced Britain's decision to proceed with recognition, underscoring its symbolic importance and commitment to peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Britain Weighs Palestinian State Recognition Amidst Peace Process Concerns
Global Stakes: The 80th UN General Assembly Kicks Off
Yasin Malik: The Unseen Architect of Kashmir’s Peace Process
Winston Peters to Represent New Zealand at 80th UN General Assembly in New York
Yasin Malik: A Controversial Figure in Kashmir's Peace Process