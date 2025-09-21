Britain's Bold Move: Recognizing Palestine Amid Global Tensions

In a significant policy shift, Prime Minister Keir Starmer intends to recognize a Palestinian state, despite resistance from Israel and disapproval from the United States. This decision is part of a broader effort to maintain prospects for a two-state solution in the Middle East peace process.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy confirmed that this announcement would be made on Sunday and emphasized that recognition should be viewed as a step towards a sustainable peace strategy. Nations such as France, Canada, Australia, and Belgium are slated to make similar announcements at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In July, Starmer warned that Britain would withhold recognition of Palestine unless specific conditions were met by Israel. However, recent developments, including Israel's settlement plans, have influenced Britain's decision to proceed with recognition, underscoring its symbolic importance and commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)