Manipur MP Takes Action Against Misleading Social Media Post

Sanajaoba Leishemba, a Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, lodged a police complaint against an X user, Shalini Shukla, for posting a misleading image. The post allegedly implied Leishemba was a leader of the Meitei organization Arambai Tenggol, tarnishing his public image. Authorities are urged to investigate and act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:32 IST
Sanajaoba Leishemba, Manipur's lone Rajya Sabha MP, has filed a police complaint against a social media user for disseminating misleading information. The complaint asserts that a post shared by an X user, Shalini Shukla, included a photograph of Leishemba, wrongfully suggesting his leadership in the Meitei organization Arambai Tenggol.

Filed by the MP's personal secretary, Maisnam Shivadutta, the complaint was sent to the police chief and the cyber crime unit. It condemns Shukla's tweet, claiming it unfairly associates the MP with a recent ambush incident involving Assam Rifles personnel. The post is seen as a deliberate attempt to damage the public image of a respected Member of Parliament.

The complaint emphasizes the severity of this act, labeling it as character assassination. It strongly requests law enforcement to investigate the situation thoroughly and take necessary action against the spread of such harmful falsehoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

