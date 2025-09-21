Left Menu

International Fugitives Caught in Bihar After Nepal Jailbreak

Five foreign nationals, who recently escaped from a Nepalese jail amid widespread protests, were apprehended in Bihar’s Motihari. The group includes four Sudanese and one Bolivian individual. Local authorities, acting on a tip-off, arrested them at a bus terminus. Two confessed to breaking out of the Nepal Central Jail.

  • India

In a significant development, five foreign nationals who reportedly fled from a Nepalese jail amid recent protests have been captured in Motihari, Bihar. The detainees, comprising four Sudanese and one Bolivian citizen, were apprehended on September 20, according to officials.

Authorities acted on a tip-off from the Sashastra Seema Bal, East Champaran SP Swarn Prabhat confirmed. A targeted raid was conducted at the Ghorasahan bus terminus, where the escapees, all aged in their 30s, were detained.

During initial investigations, two of the detainees confessed to having broken out from the Nepal Central Jail. It is suspected that the other three, all Sudanese, may have also escaped during the mass prison break that saw over 15,000 inmates flee. The case is currently under investigation by local police and intelligence agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

