Tragic Clash in Bawana: One Dead, Juvenile Apprehended
A fatal altercation between two groups in Bawana, Delhi, resulted in the death of 27-year-old Mohammad Raja. The incident, reportedly over a work dispute, left another man injured. Police are investigating, having identified multiple suspects, including one juvenile. Increased security measures are in place to prevent further violence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A deadly clash erupted between two groups in the Bawana area of outer north Delhi, leaving one man, identified as 27-year-old Mohammad Raja, dead after sustaining stab wounds.
The incident, which was rooted in a work-related confrontation, also injured another individual named Mohammad Akbar, who is currently in stable condition.
Police have launched a thorough investigation, apprehending a juvenile suspect while actively pursuing other identified individuals. Increased police presence aims to maintain peace in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Capture of Wanted Murder Suspects in Joint Police Operation in Nagaland
Honoring Valor: J&K Police Celebrate Heroes
Tragedy in Rewari: Arrest Made in Five-Year-Old's Death
Thane Police Bust - Rs 78 Lakh Urea Scam Uncovered
Singer Zubeen Garg died due to drowning, according to death certificate issued by Singapore govt: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.