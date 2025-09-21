Left Menu

Tragic Clash in Bawana: One Dead, Juvenile Apprehended

A fatal altercation between two groups in Bawana, Delhi, resulted in the death of 27-year-old Mohammad Raja. The incident, reportedly over a work dispute, left another man injured. Police are investigating, having identified multiple suspects, including one juvenile. Increased security measures are in place to prevent further violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:01 IST
Tragic Clash in Bawana: One Dead, Juvenile Apprehended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly clash erupted between two groups in the Bawana area of outer north Delhi, leaving one man, identified as 27-year-old Mohammad Raja, dead after sustaining stab wounds.

The incident, which was rooted in a work-related confrontation, also injured another individual named Mohammad Akbar, who is currently in stable condition.

Police have launched a thorough investigation, apprehending a juvenile suspect while actively pursuing other identified individuals. Increased police presence aims to maintain peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

Ansu Fati Shines in Stellar Ligue 1 Debut for Monaco

 France
2
Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

Remco Evenepoel's Historic Hat-Trick in World Time Trial Championships

 Rwanda
3
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
4
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025