Tragic Clash in Bawana: One Dead, Juvenile Apprehended

A deadly clash erupted between two groups in the Bawana area of outer north Delhi, leaving one man, identified as 27-year-old Mohammad Raja, dead after sustaining stab wounds.

The incident, which was rooted in a work-related confrontation, also injured another individual named Mohammad Akbar, who is currently in stable condition.

Police have launched a thorough investigation, apprehending a juvenile suspect while actively pursuing other identified individuals. Increased police presence aims to maintain peace in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)