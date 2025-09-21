Controversy Unfolds: NEHU Teachers Demand VC's Ouster

The North Eastern Hill University Teachers Association (NEHUTA) has called for the ousting of the university's vice chancellor, Prof P S Shukla. The association accuses Shukla of breaching university regulations by assigning work to a company without proper authorization.

NEHUTA alleges that Prof Shukla abused his position by granting undue advantages to the Manipur Tribal Development Corporation (MTDC) through an Rs 82-lakh contract at the Tura campus, located in the western Garo Hills region. The order, issued in March 2024, reportedly bypassed approval from the university's statutory bodies.

The association claims that the campus director overstepped financial limits by issuing the order, which Shukla expedited by releasing funds before completion. NEHUTA plans to inform President Droupadi Murmu and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan about the situation, amid repeated attempts to contact Shukla for comment, which have been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)