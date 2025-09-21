Left Menu

Capture of Wanted Murder Suspects in Joint Police Operation in Nagaland

Punjab Police, in conjunction with central agencies and Nagaland Police, apprehended Harmanpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both wanted in a murder case, in Kohima. The operation was based on reliable sources, with the suspects connected to foreign-based gangsters. Further investigations continue as they are being transported to Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-09-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:11 IST
Capture of Wanted Murder Suspects in Joint Police Operation in Nagaland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police, collaborating with central agencies and Nagaland Police, apprehended two wanted suspects in a murder case from Kohima, sources revealed on Sunday.

The suspects, identified as Harmanpreet Singh, aka Harman, and his cousin Gurpreet Singh, aka Gopi, both hail from Kaler village in Batala, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. The duo was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of Jugraj Singh, also known as Jugga, on September 9.

Preliminary investigations indicate that foreign-based gangsters orchestrated the murder. The accused are being transferred to Punjab following a transit remand from Nagaland's competent court. According to Promod Ban, ADGP of Anti-Gangster Task Force, the arrests were made at a hotel in Kohima's Midland Colony, based on reliable intelligence. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

Traveler Detained with Weapon at Pune Airport

 India
2
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
3
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
4
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025