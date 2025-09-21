Capture of Wanted Murder Suspects in Joint Police Operation in Nagaland

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police, collaborating with central agencies and Nagaland Police, apprehended two wanted suspects in a murder case from Kohima, sources revealed on Sunday.

The suspects, identified as Harmanpreet Singh, aka Harman, and his cousin Gurpreet Singh, aka Gopi, both hail from Kaler village in Batala, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. The duo was allegedly involved in the fatal shooting of Jugraj Singh, also known as Jugga, on September 9.

Preliminary investigations indicate that foreign-based gangsters orchestrated the murder. The accused are being transferred to Punjab following a transit remand from Nagaland's competent court. According to Promod Ban, ADGP of Anti-Gangster Task Force, the arrests were made at a hotel in Kohima's Midland Colony, based on reliable intelligence. The investigation continues.

