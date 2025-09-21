Left Menu

Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

In a historic move, Britain, Canada, and Australia recognized a Palestinian state, aligning with 140 countries supporting Palestinian independence. This decision comes amid frustrated global reactions to the ongoing Gaza conflict. The recognition receives mixed feedback, with some viewing it as a step towards peace, while others call it a reward to terrorism.

Updated: 21-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:47 IST
Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State
In a notable geopolitical maneuver, Britain, Canada, and Australia have advanced their support for Palestinian statehood, aligning with the global consensus of over 140 nations. This decision follows dissatisfaction with the Gaza conflict's handling and aims to revive the two-state solution.

This shift carries particular weight for Britain, given its historical involvement in the establishment of Israel post-World War II. Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that recognizing Palestine is pivotal for peace in the region. Simultaneously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the move as a reward for terrorism.

The recognition has attracted a spectrum of reactions, from Palestinian approval, urging practical measures for peace, to resistance by some Israelis. As nations like France consider similar actions, the world watches whether these moves might pave the way for enduring peace or escalate tensions further.

