Corruption Sting: Rajasthan ACB Busts Bribery Operation

In a significant operation against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan successfully intercepted a bribery transaction involving a substantial amount of Rs 30 lakh within Jaipur's administrative circles.

The case unfolded following a complaint to the ACB's special investigation unit, highlighting that Narendra Meena, a patwari, initially demanded Rs 50 lakh for land mutation on the bustling Hathoj-Kalwar road. After firm negotiations, the bribe sum was reduced to Rs 30 lakh.

Acting swiftly, the ACB's trap led to the capture of Vikas Sharma, an intermediary, while accepting the bribe on behalf of the absconding Meena. A considerable portion of the bribe money, Rs 25 lakh, was dummy currency, channeled to ensnare the culprits. Meena remains at large as authorities intensify manhunt efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)