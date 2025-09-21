Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has demanded a comprehensive police investigation into a suspected exam paper leak, while the Congress accused the state government of incompetence.

Commission chairman Ganesh Singh Martolia confirmed that while only three pages leaked from one center, the incident raised alarms about security measures. A formal request has been sent to the Dehradun officers for a thorough probe.

Police have apprehended two individuals alleged to have been involved in exploiting the exam recruitment process. The Congress claimed that despite strict laws, the government's efforts to curb exam malpractice remain ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)