Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

The UKSSSC is under controversy as a police investigation is sought regarding a leaked exam paper. The Congress criticized the local government for not controlling the issue despite having strict laws. Arrests were made in connection to the scandal, highlighting ongoing concerns about recruitment processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 21-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has demanded a comprehensive police investigation into a suspected exam paper leak, while the Congress accused the state government of incompetence.

Commission chairman Ganesh Singh Martolia confirmed that while only three pages leaked from one center, the incident raised alarms about security measures. A formal request has been sent to the Dehradun officers for a thorough probe.

Police have apprehended two individuals alleged to have been involved in exploiting the exam recruitment process. The Congress claimed that despite strict laws, the government's efforts to curb exam malpractice remain ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

