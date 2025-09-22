Left Menu

Historic UN Visit: Syrian President Sharaa's Diplomatic Breakthrough

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited New York for the UN General Assembly, marking the first attendance by a Syrian leader since 1967. Previously a former al Qaeda leader, Sharaa achieved a diplomatic win by gaining recognition from Donald Trump, leading to eased U.S. sanctions on Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 04:12 IST
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has arrived in New York, marking a historic occasion as the first Syrian president at the UN General Assembly since 1967, according to the state news agency. This visit follows a major diplomatic achievement in May when Sharaa won legitimacy from U.S. President Donald Trump during discussions in Riyadh.

In a landmark move, the United States lifted most of the sanctions imposed on Syria, signaling support for President Sharaa's efforts to unite and bring stability to the war-torn nation. This decision underscores a shift in the U.S.' stance towards Syria under Sharaa's leadership.

President Sharaa is set to make a significant address at the opening of the 80th session of the General Assembly on Tuesday, where he is expected to outline his vision for Syria's future and appeal for international cooperation in his nation's journey towards peace.

