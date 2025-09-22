Left Menu

Europe's Strategic Shift: Reviving Arms Ties with Taiwan Amidst Rising Tensions

Europe is slowly increasing its defense cooperation with Taiwan, historically dominated by the U.S., due to China's aggressive stance. Recent exhibitions in Taiwan show European countries exploring defense partnerships, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, fears of Chinese retaliation still pose challenges.

In the traditionally U.S.-dominated arms market, Europe's presence at Taiwan's largest defense show marks a strategic shift as countries slowly step up to assist the island amid China's aggressive posturing.

Historically reliant on the United States, Taiwan's arms imports from Europe stalled for three decades owing to Chinese diplomatic pressure. However, growing sympathy for Taiwan, particularly after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, is prompting parts of Europe to reconsider their stance.

Taiwan's Defence Minister, Wellington Koo, and Czech Senate's Foreign Affairs head Pavel Fischer affirm deepening ties. The German Trade Office's inaugural participation and Airbus's product showcase highlight Europe's growing commitment to Taiwan, previously hesitant due to fears of Beijing's wrath.

