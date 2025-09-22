Deadly Russian Drone Offensive Hits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

A devastating Russian attack struck Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring two more, according to local officials. Explosions and fires rocked the city as Governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed the use of at least 10 aerial bombs by Russian forces.

The assault heavily damaged 15 apartment buildings and 10 private homes, alongside multiple non-residential structures, in a city home to around 700,000 residents. Ukraine's air force reported the interception of 132 Russian-launched drones overnight but acknowledged successful hits by nine drones at seven distinct locations.

In Sumy, in the northeast, drone attacks left two people injured and caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure and homes, as per Governor Oleh Hryhorov. Meanwhile, in the Kyiv region, emergency services reported one injury and damage to residential structures due to drone activities.