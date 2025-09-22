Left Menu

Deadly Russian Drone Offensive Hits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

A Russian drone offensive killed three and injured others in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, targeting residential and non-residential structures with aerial bombs. Simultaneously, Ukraine's air force intercepted 132 drones, although several impacted various regions, causing injuries and infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:24 IST
Deadly Russian Drone Offensive Hits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A devastating Russian attack struck Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring two more, according to local officials. Explosions and fires rocked the city as Governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed the use of at least 10 aerial bombs by Russian forces.

The assault heavily damaged 15 apartment buildings and 10 private homes, alongside multiple non-residential structures, in a city home to around 700,000 residents. Ukraine's air force reported the interception of 132 Russian-launched drones overnight but acknowledged successful hits by nine drones at seven distinct locations.

In Sumy, in the northeast, drone attacks left two people injured and caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure and homes, as per Governor Oleh Hryhorov. Meanwhile, in the Kyiv region, emergency services reported one injury and damage to residential structures due to drone activities.

TRENDING

1
CoinSwitch Achieves Milestone with 2.5 Crore Users: A Beacon of Trust in India's Crypto Landscape

CoinSwitch Achieves Milestone with 2.5 Crore Users: A Beacon of Trust in Ind...

 Global
2
Kejriwal Challenges PM Modi's 'Swadeshi' Call

Kejriwal Challenges PM Modi's 'Swadeshi' Call

 India
3
Bombay High Court bench recuses from hearing pleas against Maratha quota.

Bombay High Court bench recuses from hearing pleas against Maratha quota.

 India
4
Congress govt kept on increasing taxes even as everything got expensive, alleges PM Modi at rally in Arunachal.

Congress govt kept on increasing taxes even as everything got expensive, all...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025