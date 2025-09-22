Fatal Sewer Accident in Delhi Sparks Human Rights Inquiry

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a significant step by issuing a notice to the Delhi government, municipal authorities, and city police following a tragic sewer cleaning incident in Ashok Vihar. This incident resulted in one worker's death and left three others critically injured.

Despite strict directives from the Supreme Court and NHRC advisories for sanitation worker safety, such incidents continue to recur, the commission noted. Allegations have emerged that the workers were not equipped with necessary safety gear by the private company responsible for the task, raising grave human rights concerns.

The NHRC has requested a comprehensive report within two weeks, detailing the investigation's progress, the health status of the injured, and compensation details. The inquiry is a response to a media report highlighting the incident, with police having responded swiftly to the emergency and detaining the company's manager for questioning.

