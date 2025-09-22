Rajnath Singh Engages Indian Diaspora in Morocco, Highlights India’s Growth

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh interacted with the vibrant Indian community in Morocco, sharing insights on India’s recent achievements, defence readiness, and global rise. The gathering in Rabat reflected the deep emotional bond between the Indian diaspora and the motherland, especially in light of recent security challenges.

Assurance on National Security and Operation Sindoor

The Indian community praised the decisive actions of the Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, which followed the cowardly terror attack on innocent Indians in Pahalgam. Responding to their concerns, Shri Rajnath Singh assured that the Indian Armed Forces were fully prepared and had been granted complete operational freedom to respond effectively.

Emphasizing India’s policy of restraint yet firmness, he said India’s actions were measured and non-escalatory. Quoting the Ramcharitmanas, he remarked: “Humne dharm dekh kar nahi, karm dekh kar maara hai”—underscoring that India’s response was guided by deeds, not identities. His words resonated strongly with the diaspora, highlighting the balance between strength and moral responsibility in India’s security doctrine.

India’s Rise on the Global Stage

In his address, the Raksha Mantri highlighted India’s transformative journey in the past decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Despite global uncertainties, he pointed out, India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy, advancing from being the 11th largest economy to the 4th largest and poised to enter the top three global economies soon.

He elaborated on India’s progress across multiple sectors:

Digital transformation that has revolutionized governance, financial inclusion, and service delivery.

A surge in startups and innovation , growing from 18 unicorns a decade ago to 118 today , making India one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world.

Rapid strides in the knowledge economy, including AI, space research, and emerging technologies.

Growth in Defence Industry and Exports

Shri Rajnath Singh placed special emphasis on India’s achievements in the defence sector, noting the historic growth in both domestic production and exports. He said that India has achieved defence production worth ₹1.5 lakh crore, while defence exports have crossed ₹23,000 crore, reaching over 100 countries worldwide.

This growth, he explained, reflects India’s commitment to becoming self-reliant in defence manufacturing, aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, and also contributing to global peace and stability.

Pride in Indian Values and Diaspora

The Raksha Mantri lauded the hard work, honesty, and dedication of the Indian diaspora in Morocco, stating that their values reflect the strength of Indian character worldwide. Drawing from the words of Swami Vivekananda at the Parliament of World’s Religions, he reminded that character is the true measure of a person, and that this principle continues to define India’s global presence.

Members of the diaspora, in turn, expressed their pride in India’s growing global stature, built on the twin pillars of economic strength and military preparedness. They reaffirmed their commitment to being cultural ambassadors of India and contributing to its international partnerships.

Looking Ahead

The interaction concluded on a note of optimism, with Shri Rajnath Singh reiterating that India’s growth story is not just about economic figures or military might, but also about cultural values, moral strength, and inclusive development. He urged the diaspora to continue serving as a bridge between India and the world, carrying forward the nation’s message of peace, resilience, and progress.