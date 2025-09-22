Left Menu

Daylight Heist: Ruthless Bank Robbery in Jharkhand

In a brazen daylight heist in Jharkhand, six armed men looted a private bank, escaping with cash and gold. The culprits, captured partially on CCTV, executed the crime meticulously, causing injury to a bank employee, and fled on motorbikes, evading unarmed security measures.

Updated: 22-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:04 IST
In a daring daylight heist, six armed men looted an HDFC Bank branch in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash and gold. The robbery occurred around 12:45 PM at the bank located on Rajabari Road, according to Deoghar Superintendent of Police Saurabh Kumar.

Utilizing CCTV footage and witness statements, the police are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the miscreants. The robbers, who arrived on three motorbikes, employed disguises such as helmets and scarves, partially concealing their identities. Despite being armed, the perpetrators did not discharge their weapons but did assault a bank employee, who is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

Madhupur SDPO Satyendra Prasad noted the lack of an armed security guard at the bank, which enabled the criminals' actions. The robbers fled swiftly, with one of their bikes later found abandoned, suggesting a tactical move to divert police or possibly due to running out of fuel. Investigations continue as officials aim to capture those responsible for this well-orchestrated crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

