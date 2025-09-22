Egypt Grants Presidential Pardon to Iconic Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah

In a significant development, Egyptian authorities announced on Monday a presidential pardon for Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a prominent activist known for his pivotal role in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising. The announcement was confirmed by both his lawyer Khaled Ali and Egypt's state television.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah, who languished behind bars for six years, became an iconic figure of protest through his hunger strikes, embodying the nation's struggle with democratic regression. His release marks a momentous decision in the context of Egypt's political climate.

The presidential pardon extends to five additional prisoners, according to state media. However, the timeline for their release into freedom remains uncertain at this time.

