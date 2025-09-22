Left Menu

Egypt Grants Presidential Pardon to Iconic Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah

Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, known for his role in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, received a presidential pardon after six years in prison. His lawyer confirmed the news Monday. Abd el-Fattah's imprisonment, marked by hunger strikes, symbolized Egypt's regression from democratic ideals. Five others were also pardoned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:26 IST
Egypt Grants Presidential Pardon to Iconic Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah
Alaa Abd el-Fattah
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant development, Egyptian authorities announced on Monday a presidential pardon for Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a prominent activist known for his pivotal role in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising. The announcement was confirmed by both his lawyer Khaled Ali and Egypt's state television.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah, who languished behind bars for six years, became an iconic figure of protest through his hunger strikes, embodying the nation's struggle with democratic regression. His release marks a momentous decision in the context of Egypt's political climate.

The presidential pardon extends to five additional prisoners, according to state media. However, the timeline for their release into freedom remains uncertain at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
2
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
3
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
4
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025