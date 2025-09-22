Vatican's Trial of the Century: WhatsApp Revelations Rock Courtroom

The Vatican's 'trial of the century' took a dramatic turn as defense lawyers called for the recusal of prosecutor Alessandro Diddi, citing controversial WhatsApp messages that allegedly reveal questionable behavior by Diddi and others. These developments have surfaced amidst the high-stakes appeals trial focused on financial misconduct.

During the trial regarding a controversial Vatican investment in a London property, nine individuals were convicted in 2023. The proceedings were jolted by defense claims of a compromised investigation, pointing to WhatsApp messages revealing potential bias and manipulation within the Vatican's judicial process.

The tribunal president has ordered Diddi to respond within three days, while messages from key figures, including Monsignor Alberto Perlasca and Francesca Chaouqui, raise further questions about the integrity of the trial. If Diddi does not recuse himself, the matter may advance to the Vatican's Court of Cassation.

(With inputs from agencies.)