Operation Kavach 10.0: Delhi Police's Massive Crackdown on Drugs and Crime
In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police arrested 120 drug peddlers and seized large amounts of narcotics and cash under 'Operation Kavach 10.0.' This operation also targeted illegal liquor, firearms, and gambling, with over 20,000 people detained for various offenses as part of a zero-tolerance policy.
In a sweeping operation dubbed 'Kavach 10.0,' Delhi Police has apprehended 120 drug peddlers, recovering significant quantities of narcotics and Rs 21 lakh in cash, according to an official statement released on Monday.
The intensive 24-hour crackdown, launched on September 20 ahead of the festive season, spanned over 2,000 locations across Delhi. A total of 1,140 police teams, including the Crime Branch and Special Cell, were mobilized to execute this mission, Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastva revealed.
Aside from narcotic seizures, the operation led to the registration of 269 cases under the Delhi Excise Act and the detention of over 20,000 individuals under preventative provisions. The endeavor underscores the force's commitment to dismantling drug networks and safeguarding the community against crime.
