India and Morocco Sign Defence MoU to Boost Strategic, Industrial Ties

In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and Morocco’s Defence Minister Mr. Abdeltif Loudiyi held a bilateral meeting in Rabat, where they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation. The agreement establishes a robust institutional framework for expanding collaboration across multiple domains, underscoring the growing strategic convergence between India and Morocco.

A Roadmap for Defence Cooperation

The MoU paves the way for deeper collaboration in:

Defence industry cooperation , including co-development and co-production.

Joint military exercises and professional training exchanges.

Capacity building programmes for armed forces personnel.

Expert exchanges in emerging areas like cyber defence and military medicine.

Both ministers agreed on a comprehensive roadmap covering counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber defence, peacekeeping operations, and capacity enhancement. The discussions reflected a shared commitment to strengthen the longstanding friendship between India and Morocco.

Expanding India’s Defence Presence in Morocco

To add momentum to these initiatives, Raksha Mantri announced the opening of a new Defence Wing at the Embassy of India in Rabat. This institutional presence will facilitate closer coordination, expand training opportunities, and enable smoother engagement between the two countries’ defence establishments.

Highlighting the growing maturity of India’s defence sector, Shri Rajnath Singh showcased India’s cutting-edge capabilities in areas such as drones and counter-drone technologies, reassuring Morocco that Indian companies are well-positioned to support its defence requirements.

Building Stronger Defence and Maritime Partnerships

Both sides emphasized the importance of enhanced Armed Forces exchanges and structured training programmes to build long-term cooperation. They also acknowledged the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing shared challenges, particularly in the areas of regional stability and maritime security.

Given the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean and Atlantic corridors, both leaders welcomed deeper collaboration in maritime security, which is crucial for safeguarding trade routes and ensuring peace in interconnected waters.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Strategic Ties

Shri Rajnath Singh extended a formal invitation to Defence Minister Loudiyi to visit India for further discussions and joint initiatives. The invitation signals India’s readiness to not only supply defence equipment but also to co-develop technologies and share best practices with Morocco.

The meeting marks a milestone in India–Morocco relations, reinforcing both nations’ shared interests in regional stability, technological innovation, and defence industrial collaboration. With the signing of this MoU, the two countries are poised to usher in a new era of strategic cooperation, reflecting India’s broader outreach to Africa and Morocco’s commitment to building diversified defence partnerships.