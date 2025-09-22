Left Menu

Daring Double Rescue: Gujarat Businessmen Saved from Kidnappers

Two men were arrested for kidnapping and blackmailing Gujarat businessmen. They were forced into explicit acts and held for ransom. A joint operation led to their rescue and revealed previous extortions. Weapons were found on the arrested suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:41 IST
Daring Double Rescue: Gujarat Businessmen Saved from Kidnappers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in the kidnapping and blackmailing of two businessmen from Gujarat. The victims were reportedly coerced into explicit acts by the gang, aiming to extort a hefty ransom from them.

The businessmen were dramatically rescued near a petrol station in Kota city. The arrested suspects, Mohammed Juned and Nehal Ahmed from Amaravati, were found with weapons in their possession, according to statements made by Kota City Superintendent of Police, Tejeshwani Gautam.

This arrest and rescue uncovered a pattern of criminal activity, including previous extortions of significant sums from various individuals across states, showcasing an alarming trend of organized crime targeting vulnerable victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

