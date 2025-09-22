Mystery Surrounds Death of Elderly Woman Near Connaught Place
An 80-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious conditions near Connaught Place. Her body, discovered on July 30, had injury marks on the face. The post-mortem report raised questions, leading to a police investigation. Authorities have registered a case as they delve into the circumstances of her demise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:07 IST
- Country:
- India
An elderly woman's death is under intense scrutiny after her lifeless body was found under suspicious circumstances near Connaught Place, authorities disclosed on Monday.
The discovery, made public on July 30, revealed ominous injury marks on her face, as per the police and post-mortem findings.
Police have promptly registered a case, initiating a thorough investigation to uncover the events leading to her tragic demise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement