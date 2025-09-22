Left Menu

Arrest of 22 Sparks Controversy Over Gurjar Mahapanchayat in Meerut

Meerut police arrested 22 individuals for unlawful assembly and disturbing public peace during a Gurjar Mahapanchayat in Dadri. The tension arose over caste claims to the ninth-century ruler Mihir Bhoj. The situation escalated when attendees began pelting stones after police intervention. Legal actions are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Meerut, law enforcement authorities have arrested 22 people for gathering without permission and causing disruption during a Gurjar Mahapanchayat in the Dadri area. The group, accused of disturbing law and order, was apprehended amidst rising tensions over the caste identity of historical ruler Mihir Bhoj.

The police have stated that legal proceedings are ongoing against the identified suspects, taking action under the BNSS law applicable in Meerut due to upcoming festivals. Incidents of stone pelting reportedly escalated the situation after police intervention, leading to the filing of an FIR.

Tensions trace back to a banner on the Mihir Bhoj memorial, with both Gurjars and Rajputs staking claim to the ruler's heritage. The situation intensified during a Gurjar Swabhiman Mahapanchayat organized by community leader Abhinav Motala. Despite police locking the venue upon refusal of event permission, unrest continued, culminating in the national president of the Rashtriya Veer Gurjar Sangharsh Samiti being detained, triggering further disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

