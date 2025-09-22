Court Reinstates Whistleblower Secretary Amidst Alleged Harassment

The Allahabad High Court has ordered that the private secretary to the vice chancellor of Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, be reinstated. Her service was terminated following her complaint of sexual harassment against the university's registrar.

The court criticized the university's actions, highlighting the irony of the registrar continuing in service while the whistleblower was dismissed. The petitioner, Meena Singh, successfully contested her termination, resulting in a set-aside of the order and her subsequent reinstatement.

The court condemned the university's approach as a pattern of harassment, driven by malicious intent to sideline Singh, lacking any legal grounds. Justice Manju Rani Chauhan pointed to a consistent abuse of process, instructing the university to restore Singh to her role.

