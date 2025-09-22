Left Menu

Court Reinstates Whistleblower Secretary Amidst Alleged Harassment

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the reinstatement of a university secretary, Meena Singh, whose job was repeatedly terminated after she alleged sexual harassment by the registrar. The court expressed concern over the registrar's continued position despite the complaint and deemed the university's actions as vindictive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:45 IST
Court Reinstates Whistleblower Secretary Amidst Alleged Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has ordered that the private secretary to the vice chancellor of Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, be reinstated. Her service was terminated following her complaint of sexual harassment against the university's registrar.

The court criticized the university's actions, highlighting the irony of the registrar continuing in service while the whistleblower was dismissed. The petitioner, Meena Singh, successfully contested her termination, resulting in a set-aside of the order and her subsequent reinstatement.

The court condemned the university's approach as a pattern of harassment, driven by malicious intent to sideline Singh, lacking any legal grounds. Justice Manju Rani Chauhan pointed to a consistent abuse of process, instructing the university to restore Singh to her role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
2
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan
3
Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

Tech Surge Sparks Global Market Optimism Amidst AI Boom

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

Takaichi Advocates Bonds Amidst Leadership Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025