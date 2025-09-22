Miraculous Return: Missing Mumbai Teen Found Safe
A 15-year-old boy from Mumbai went missing, leading his parents to file a kidnapping complaint late Sunday. The teenager returned home safely the next morning, explaining he'd spent the night at the seafront and nearby areas. This incident caused considerable concern for his family and the authorities.
- Country:
- India
A 15-year-old boy in Mumbai went missing after leaving home for a stroll, causing panic among his parents. The incident prompted his parents, both doctors, to file a kidnapping complaint with Tardeo police.
The Class 9 student's father, employed as a medical officer at a civic hospital, sought police intervention Sunday evening when his son did not return from his walk. The concerned parents searched throughout central Mumbai, exploring places such as Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Race Course, and various bus stops.
Despite the severe worry of abduction, relief came when the boy returned unharmed early Monday. He explained his absence as a night spent wandering the seafront and nearby areas, easing the parents' and police's anxiety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- missing teen
- kidnapping
- police
- search
- parental anxiety
- doctor couple
- seafront
- tardeo
- Mahalaxmi
ALSO READ
Kerala's New Biomedical Breakthrough: New Research Centre Targets Rare Brain Amoeba
Rubicon Research Secures Rs 140 Crore in Pre-IPO Funding Boost
Pakistani Drone Sparks Intense Border Search Operation
Sebi Clears Adani Group of Allegations by Hindenburg Research
Catastrophic Landslides in Uttarakhand: Search and Rescue Underway