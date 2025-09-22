Miraculous Return: Missing Mumbai Teen Found Safe

A 15-year-old boy in Mumbai went missing after leaving home for a stroll, causing panic among his parents. The incident prompted his parents, both doctors, to file a kidnapping complaint with Tardeo police.

The Class 9 student's father, employed as a medical officer at a civic hospital, sought police intervention Sunday evening when his son did not return from his walk. The concerned parents searched throughout central Mumbai, exploring places such as Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Race Course, and various bus stops.

Despite the severe worry of abduction, relief came when the boy returned unharmed early Monday. He explained his absence as a night spent wandering the seafront and nearby areas, easing the parents' and police's anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)