Tragedy in Indonesia: Search for Missing Family After Boat Sinks

Indonesian rescue teams have recovered the body of what they believe to be a member of a Spanish soccer coach's family, who went missing after their tour boat capsized three days prior. The tragic incident unfolded near Serai island in eastern Indonesia.

The discovered body, found just after dawn on Monday, has been transported to Labuan Bajo for identification. The deceased is believed to be part of the family of Fernando Martín, the Valencia CF Women's B coach. A family excursion to Komodo National Park turned tragic when the vessel sank due to engine failure, leaving Martín and several of his children unaccounted for while his wife and others were rescued.

Efforts to find the remaining missing individuals persist, with a reinforced search team scanning the area. The ongoing search has been expanded significantly and will continue as mandated by Indonesian law. Meanwhile, soccer clubs and organizations worldwide have expressed their condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)