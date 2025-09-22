Left Menu

Showdown in Court: Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Drama Unfolds

In a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, his lawyer opposed a plea demanding Gandhi's presence in court, arguing it lacks legal grounding. The case stems from Gandhi's alleged remarks about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. The complainant seeks to verify if previous applications were filed on Gandhi's behalf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:47 IST
Showdown in Court: Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Drama Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A courtroom drama is unfolding as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's lawyer resists a complainant's plea requiring Gandhi's attendance in a defamation trial linked to remarks about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. The request, deemed by Gandhi's lawyer as legally unfounded, signals brewing tensions.

Milind Pawar, representing Gandhi, dismissed the necessity of his client's presence. He challenged the legal basis for such a summons, stressing that the complainant, Satyaki Savarkar, has provided no legal justification or citation for his demand. The court has set the next hearing for October 3.

The case has gained attention for its political implications, with the complaint stemming from Gandhi's alleged remarks during a speech in London. As the courtroom saga continues, questions about the intersection of law and free speech persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen's Daring Journey: Afghan Boy Stows Away to Delhi in Aircraft's Landing Gear

Teen's Daring Journey: Afghan Boy Stows Away to Delhi in Aircraft's Landing ...

 India
2
Forging Stronger Ties: India-US Bilateral Relations on the Rise

Forging Stronger Ties: India-US Bilateral Relations on the Rise

 India
3
Zelenskiy Discusses US Weapons Procurement Amid Counteroffensive Success

Zelenskiy Discusses US Weapons Procurement Amid Counteroffensive Success

 Global
4
JPMorgan Reacts to Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

JPMorgan Reacts to Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025