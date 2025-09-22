Showdown in Court: Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Drama Unfolds

A courtroom drama is unfolding as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's lawyer resists a complainant's plea requiring Gandhi's attendance in a defamation trial linked to remarks about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. The request, deemed by Gandhi's lawyer as legally unfounded, signals brewing tensions.

Milind Pawar, representing Gandhi, dismissed the necessity of his client's presence. He challenged the legal basis for such a summons, stressing that the complainant, Satyaki Savarkar, has provided no legal justification or citation for his demand. The court has set the next hearing for October 3.

The case has gained attention for its political implications, with the complaint stemming from Gandhi's alleged remarks during a speech in London. As the courtroom saga continues, questions about the intersection of law and free speech persist.

