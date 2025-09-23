Left Menu

Global Backlash: The Erosion of Women's Rights at the Forefront

Amidst the U.N. General Assembly, leaders warn of an increasing global backlash against women's rights, reflecting on the 1995 Beijing Declaration. Despite past commitments, progress remains slow due to political, social, and technological challenges, impacting women’s roles globally and amplifying inequalities in a male-dominated world.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During the U.N. General Assembly's 80th session, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted a global resurgence of misogyny threatening the strides made in women's rights. Reflecting on the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Conference, he noted the perilous stall in progress and the detrimental role of technology.

The Beijing Declaration's vision of equality in political, civil, and economic arenas remains unfulfilled, as global leaders, including Liechtenstein's deputy PM Sabine Monauni, cautioned against legislative rollbacks and pervasive anti-gender rhetoric in public offices.

Technological advancements, warned by both Guterres and other leaders, are exacerbating gender disparities. This challenge aligns with severe conflict impacts, spotlighted by officials like Sima Bahous, as women across conflict zones endure extreme adversities.

