Syrian Leader's Historic U.N. Visit: Calls for Lifting Sanctions Amid Peace Efforts

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, attending the U.N. General Assembly, urges the U.S. to lift sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act. He emphasizes rebuilding Syria’s economy and discusses potential security talks with Israel. Discussions on the future political landscape of Syria continue amidst Kurdish tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 01:09 IST
In a historic visit, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa addressed the U.N. General Assembly for the first time in nearly six decades, urging the U.S. to formally lift sanctions imposed by the 2019 Caesar Act. Sharaa, who led the rebel forces that toppled Bashar al-Assad's government, seeks to rebuild Syria's economy and ensure national sovereignty.

While meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Sharaa highlighted efforts to restore Syria's economic stability and pursue security talks with Israel amidst regional tensions. Although sanctions relief had been announced by President Trump, significant measures under the Caesar Act remain, with ongoing debates over their repeal among U.S. lawmakers.

The discussions on Syria's future also involve negotiating security arrangements with Israel and addressing Kurdish demands for decentralization. These negotiations are crucial in determining Syria's political landscape, regional stability, and diplomatic engagement at this pivotal moment in its history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

