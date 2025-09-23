Trump Administration Targets Antifa in Controversial Terrorism Designation

President Donald Trump is set to announce an executive order designating the antifa movement as a 'terrorist organization,' following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The White House confirmed that the decision could be made as early as Monday.

The Trump administration aims to target what it considers left-wing groups hostile to conservative views, using Kirk's assassination as a catalyst. Antifa, described by the Anti-Defamation League as a decentralized and leaderless movement, is now in the administration's crosshairs.

Critics argue that this designation could infringe on free-speech rights and overextend surveillance on U.S. citizens. The administration's push to identify foreign ties and financial backing for antifa has sparked debates over the legality and constitutionality of such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)